DG SBP Inspects Sports Facilities

Zeeshan Mehtab 58 seconds ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 07:33 PM

DG SBP inspects sports facilities

Newly-appointed Director General Sports Board (SBP) Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh visited various parts of Nishtar Park Sports Complex, here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :Newly-appointed Director General Sports board (SBP) Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh visited various parts of Nishtar Park Sports Complex, here on Friday.

During his visit, he inspected SBP's sports facilities such as E-Library, State of the Art Punjab International Swimming Complex, Football Stadium, Mini Hockey Stadium and NPSC Gymnasium Hall.

He was accompanied by Director Admin Javed Chohan and other officials during his inspection visit. Director Admin Javed Chohan gave a thorough briefing to Director General Sports Punjab about the key features of the above-mentioned sports facilities.

Adnan Arshad Aulakh also checked the cooling and heating system of water and facilities at Punjab International Swimming Complex gymnasium.

Director General Sports Punjab on this occasion, said Nishtar Park and Punjab International Swimming Complex are equipped with all international standard facilities.

"Young male and female players of the province must avail these facilities," he added.

Incharge E-Library briefed Adnan Arshad Aulakh about the working of E-Library. He also visited various sections of E-Library.

Director General Sports Punjab said E-Library is a valuable facility and competent youngsters must take maximum benefit out of this facility.

"The young generation can enhance their information and knowledge by going through several books which are available at E-Libray," he said.

He further said that Sports Board Punjab will provide more facilities to talented players so that they can produce good results in national and international sports competitions.

