DG SBP Inspects Sports Infrastructure In DG Khan, Multan Divisions

Zeeshan Mehtab 53 seconds ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 06:16 PM

Director General (DG) Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Adnan Arshad Aulakh on Monday inspected sports infrastructure in Dera Ghazi Khan and Multan divisions

Divisional Sports Officer DG Khan Ghulam Murtaza gave thorough briefing to Adnan Arshad Aulakh about different sports facilities.

The DG Sports Punjab was accompanied by DSO Ghulam Murtaza, Director PMU Akram Soban and other officials during his inspection visit. He inspected sports gymnasium, E-Library, under-construction hockey stadium and newly-constructed cricket stadium during his DG Khan visit.

It is pertinent to mention here that Chief Minister Punjab , Usman Buzdar will inaugurate the newly-constructed cricket stadium. DG Sports Punjab was informed that astro-turf will be laid in under-construction hockey stadium besides installing of floodlights and construction of boundary wall around the modern hockey facility.

He also visited sports hostel and Shaheen Football Club in City Park during his DG Khan trip.

He also had a meeting with Deputy Commissioner DG Khan Capt(retd) Waqas Rasheed and discussed with him various sports schemes of the region.

After DG Khan, Director General Sports Punjab went to Multan and inspected gymnasium, cricket ground and E-Library there. Divisional Sports Officer Rana Nadeem Anjum briefed him in detail about the sports facilities of Multan division.

He also chaired a meeting of district and tehsil sports officers of Multan Division. DSOs and TSOs briefed him about various sports venues and facilities of their respective areas.

Speaking on this occasion Adnan Arshad Aulakh said Sports Board Punjab is giving equal importance to all parts of Punjab province including south Punjab. "South Punjab has been enriched with great sports talent and Sports Board Punjab is making effective efforts to hone this valuable sports potential," he added.

Director General Sports Punjab said that SBP is giving special emphasis to sports development schemes particularly in south Punjab.

