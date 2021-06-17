UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DG, SBP Inspects Sports Venues In Gujranwala In Connection With South Asian Games 2023

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 07:31 PM

DG, SBP inspects sports venues in Gujranwala in connection with South Asian Games 2023

Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh on Thursday inspected different sports venues and facilities at state of the art Gakhar Sports Arena in Gujranwala in connection with South Asian Games 2023

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh on Thursday inspected different sports venues and facilities at state of the art Gakhar Sports Arena in Gujranwala in connection with South Asian Games 2023.

He was accompanied by Secretary Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) Muhammad Khalid Mehmood, Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Secretary Pakistan Wrestling Federation (PWF) Arshad Sattar, Deputy Director Planning Rauf Bajwa, international volleyball player Mazhar Fareed, Tehsil Sports Officers Rao Farman Ali and Ali Haider during his inspection visits.

Divisional Sports Officer Gujranwala division Waheed Babar briefed Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh about the progress of different sports facilities in Gujranwala division.

Adnan Arshad Aulakh also visited football ground in Sialkot, under-construction sports gymnasium at Sheikhupura Road and directed the concerned officers to complete the remaining construction work on emergency basis and check the status of work on daily basis.

He also directed the concerned officers strictly to give him reports of construction work of these sports facilities regularly.

Speaking on this occasion Director General Sports Punjab informed that Gujranwala division has been allotted events of five games � wrestling, football, volleyball, judo and weightlifting in South Asian Games scheduled to be staged in 2023 in Pakistan. "It is certainly a great distinction for Gujranwala to host international competitions of South Asian Games".

He said the holding of SAF Games 2023 in Pakistan is definitely a remarkable achievement. "Definitely, it will be a big occasion and we must prepare our sports facilities and venues appropriately to host these games in a befitting manner".

Adnan Arshad Aulakh expressed determination to make SAF Games 2023 a successful event. "The holding of SAF Games 2023 will help a lot in promoting Pakistan's soft and positive image in the world. Sports board Punjab will make top class arrangements including the upgradation of sports infrastructure in accordance with the requirements of SAF Games 2023," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Football World Sports Punjab Road Gujranwala Progress Sialkot Sheikhupura Ali Haider Olympics Event Top Asia

Recent Stories

Govt striving hard to ensure maximum development i ..

2 minutes ago

Sharif family minted money by illegal means in its ..

2 minutes ago

20,519 vehicles with tinted glasses fined

2 minutes ago

Swedish government set to lose confidence vote: pa ..

3 minutes ago

Russia Plans to Begin Exporting EpiVacCorona Vacci ..

3 minutes ago

Regional corridor linked to peace in Afghanistan: ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.