DG, SBP inspects sports venues in Gujranwala in connection with South Asian Games 2023

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh on Thursday inspected different sports venues and facilities at state of the art Gakhar Sports Arena in Gujranwala in connection with South Asian Games 2023.

He was accompanied by Secretary Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) Muhammad Khalid Mehmood, Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Secretary Pakistan Wrestling Federation (PWF) Arshad Sattar, Deputy Director Planning Rauf Bajwa, international volleyball player Mazhar Fareed, Tehsil Sports Officers Rao Farman Ali and Ali Haider during his inspection visits.

Divisional Sports Officer Gujranwala division Waheed Babar briefed Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh about the progress of different sports facilities in Gujranwala division.

Adnan Arshad Aulakh also visited football ground in Sialkot, under-construction sports gymnasium at Sheikhupura Road and directed the concerned officers to complete the remaining construction work on emergency basis and check the status of work on daily basis.

He also directed the concerned officers strictly to give him reports of construction work of these sports facilities regularly.

Speaking on this occasion Director General Sports Punjab informed that Gujranwala division has been allotted events of five games � wrestling, football, volleyball, judo and weightlifting in South Asian Games scheduled to be staged in 2023 in Pakistan. "It is certainly a great distinction for Gujranwala to host international competitions of South Asian Games".

He said the holding of SAF Games 2023 in Pakistan is definitely a remarkable achievement. "Definitely, it will be a big occasion and we must prepare our sports facilities and venues appropriately to host these games in a befitting manner".

Adnan Arshad Aulakh expressed determination to make SAF Games 2023 a successful event. "The holding of SAF Games 2023 will help a lot in promoting Pakistan's soft and positive image in the world. Sports board Punjab will make top class arrangements including the upgradation of sports infrastructure in accordance with the requirements of SAF Games 2023," he added.