DG, SBP Inspects Women Hockey Academy

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 06:20 PM

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :By Sohail Ali Director General sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh inspected the proceedings of Sports board Punjab Women Hockey Academy here at National Hockey Stadium on Friday.

Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Deputy Director Chand Perveen and former national hockey player Sehrish Ghumman were also present on this occasion.

Adnan Arshad Aulakh announced to give hockey kits and other relevant facilities to all players of Sports Board Punjab Women Hockey Academy. He urged the young players to do hard work in SBP Academy and earn a good name for the country in future.

All the young participants of Sports Board Punjab Women Hockey Academy were introduced to Director General Sports Punjab also asked different questions from young hockey players and enquired about the facilities being provided at the academy. He also witnessed the game of young hockey players at the academy.

More Stories From Sports

