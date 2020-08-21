UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DG SBP Plants Sapling

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 08:01 PM

DG SBP plants sapling

Director General (DG) Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Adnan Arshad Aulakh planted a sapling at the Arazi Record Centre in Samundri as part of the tree plantation campaign on Friday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Director General (DG) sports board Punjab (SBP) Adnan Arshad Aulakh planted a sapling at the Arazi Record Centre in Samundri as part of the tree plantation campaign on Friday.

Assistant Commissioner Samundri Faisal Sultan was also present.

Aulakh said Prime Minister Imran Khan's tree plantation drive was under way across the country. "Trees help a lot in cleaning the environment and we can combat climatic challenges in a befitting manner through the campaign. Every citizen of the country must take part in this campaign with full dedication."He said trees are being planted in all divisions, districts and tehsils under the directives of Sports and Youth Department Punjab.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Sports Punjab Samundri All

Recent Stories

Health Ministry conducts more than 82,191 addition ..

6 minutes ago

5-member criminal gang busted

2 minutes ago

MS declares emergency in LUH both branches

2 minutes ago

We are fully collaborating with PHF for revival of ..

2 minutes ago

Barrister Sultan Mehmood calls on Prime Minister

2 minutes ago

Half of Children in Beirut Suffer Trauma After Por ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.