DG SBP praises services of retired DOS Rawalpindi

Director General (DG) Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Adnan Arshad Aulakh has admired the services of retired Divisional Sports Officer (DSO) Rawalpindi Malik Waqar, who called on him here at National Hockey Stadium, on Friday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Director General (DG) sports board Punjab (SBP) Adnan Arshad Aulakh has admired the services of retired Divisional Sports Officer (DSO) Rawalpindi Malik Waqar, who called on him here at National Hockey Stadium, on Friday.

Aulakh presented a bouquet to the DSO at the farewell ceremony and expressed his best wishes for his future life.

Malik Waqar also served as Divisional Officer Sports Lahore some years ago.

Addressing the farewell ceremony, the SBP DG said Malik Waqar was an honest and dedicated officer at Directorate General Sports Punjab and "our other officers must follow him in the performance of their obligations".

Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Deputy Director Planning Rauf Bajwa and Assistant Director Muhammad Bilal were also present.