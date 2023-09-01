DG, SBP presides over an important meeting

Director General Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail said that in the modern era, the sports is being played as per latest techniques and it is need of the hour to develop our upcoming Sports Calendar 2023-24 keeping in mind the modern requirements and challenges

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :Director General Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail said that in the modern era, the sports is being played as per latest techniques and it is need of the hour to develop our upcoming Sports Calendar 2023-24 keeping in mind the modern requirements and challenges.

He said this while presiding over an important meeting of all Divisional Sports Officers of the province here at National Hockey Stadium on Friday.

Besides all Divisional Sports Officers of the province, Deputy Directors Chand Perveen, Faisal Ameer and other officials also attended the key meeting.

All the Divisional Sports Officers of the province briefed the Director General Sports Punjab about their respective sports activities during the meeting. They also shared their plans for the development of sports in all parts of the province.

Addressing the meeting, Dr Asif Tufail said, "It is right time for us to train and groom our young players as per modern requirements. There are several new changes in the sports techniques and rules and regulations these days and we can only compete with the world by adopting modern sports techniques.

" He said, "Tehsil Sports Officers have great significance for the promotion of sports among the youth and that's why we need to strengthen our Tehsil Sports Officers so that they can play an effective role for the cause of sports. Sports board Punjab will introduce new sports schemes. Besides this, the sports events at regional level will also be organized to promote traditional games".

He further said, "We should prepare ourselves appropriately for next National and Punjab Games. Through proper planning and preparation, our contingent can produce encouraging results in these important events".

DG, SBP said that Sports Board Punjab will also play an important role in making club sports more functional. "The clubs of different games can also play a key role in finding young talented players from across the province".

He directed all Divisional Sports Officers to hold maximum sports activities in their respective divisions under Annual Sports Calendar. "There should be maximum number of sports events at schools and colleges and this practice will help a lot in tracing fresh sports talent at grassroots level," he added.