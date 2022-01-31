DG, SBP presides over an important meeting in connection with PSL arrangements

Director General Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Javed Rashid Chohan presided over an important meeting in connection with Pakistan Super League (PSL) arrangements at National Hockey Stadium on Monday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Director General sports board Punjab (SBP) Javed Rashid Chohan presided over an important meeting in connection with Pakistan Super League (PSL) arrangements at National Hockey Stadium on Monday.

Several important decisions were taken during the key meeting to hold 7th edition PSL matches smoothly at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Deputy Director Tariq Wattoo, Deputy Director Chand Perveen, SBP Security Head Col (retd) Shabbir Hussain, Chief Sports consultant Hafeez Bhatti and other officials attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, DG Javed Rashid Chohan said Sports Board Punjab will make best arrangements on the occasion of upcoming PSL matches.

He also directed to make the CCTV Control Room and all cameras in Nishtar Park Sports Complex fully functional to keep a close vigil on all activities in and around the grand venue of PSL matches.

"The focal persons of all relevant departments will also be present all the time in the Control Room during PSL-7 matches scheduled to commence from February 10", he added.

Chohan further said that a 20-bed temporary hospital will be established at National Hockey Stadium to cope with any emergency situation during the PSL matches.

He directed staff concerned to keep all parts of Nishtar Park Sports Complex clean and tidy during PSL matches. "All the lights and other facilities of Nishtar Park Sports Complex should be fully operational," he added.