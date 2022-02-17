DG, SBP presides over meeting to review Horse & Cattle Show arrangements

Director General Sports Punjab Javed Chohan presided over an important meeting to review arrangements of Horse & Cattle Show at National Hockey Stadium here on Thursday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Director General Sports Punjab Javed Chohan presided over an important meeting to review arrangements of Horse & Cattle Show at National Hockey Stadium here on Thursday.

Director Sports Nadeem Qaiser, Chief Sports consultant SBP Hafeez Bhatti, Deputy Director Chand Perveen, District Sports Officer Tanveer Shah and other officials attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Javed Chohan said Sports board Punjab will make excellent arrangements for oraganising sports events of Horse & Cattle Show in a smooth manner.

"The sports events of Horse & Cattle Show will be organized at different venues of Nishtar Park Sports Complex from March 10 to 12," he informed.

DG, SBP said that the competitions of football, hockey, kabaddi, volleyball, wrestling, tug-of-war, gymnastics and pace show will be organized in connection with Horse & Cattle Show. "The teams from all provinces will participate in the sports events of Horse & Cattle Show," he added.