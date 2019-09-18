UrduPoint.com
DG, SBP To Inspect Sports Development Schemes

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 07:33 PM

DG, SBP to inspect sports development schemes

Director General Sports Punjab, Adnan Arshad Aulakh will examine existing sports infrastructure in four cities tomorrow, Thursday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :Director General Sports Punjab, Adnan Arshad Aulakh will examine existing sports infrastructure in four cities tomorrow, Thursday.

As per schedule, first he will observe existing development sports schemes in Rawalpindi and Jhelum.

In his next stop over, Director General Sports Punjab will examine swimming pool in Gujrat followed by inspection of development sports scheme in Ghakhar.

His visits aims at checking the ongoing work on the existing development sports schemes in the above-mentioned cities. "Sports board Punjab is committed to provide best sports facilities to talented youngsters of the province," he added.

