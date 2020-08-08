UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DG, SBP Visits Mianwali Cricket Stadium

Muhammad Rameez 2 hours ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 11:26 PM

DG, SBP visits Mianwali Cricket Stadium

Director General Sports Punjab, Adnan Arshad Aulakh on Saturday visited Mianwali Cricket Stadium and Tehsil Sports Complex and inspected the pace and standard of work of both the development projects

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :Director General Sports Punjab, Adnan Arshad Aulakh on Saturday visited Mianwali cricket Stadium and Tehsil Sports Complex and inspected the pace and standard of work of both the development projects.

He on the spot directed the concerned officers to complete the projects as soon as possible.

He said that the work should be completed by the end of September.

Divisional Sports Officer Sargodha Manzar Farid Shah, Deputy Director Planning Rauf Bajwa, DPD North PMU Aizaz Shirazi and others officials were also present on the occasion.

DPD North Aizaz Shirazi briefed the director general about the projects.

Speaking on the occasion, Adnan Arshad Aulakh said that all possible steps are being taken to promote sports in remote areas of Punjab as per the sports vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

"For the first time, state-of-the-art sports facilities are being provided. Sports complexes and stadiums are being built.

Every citizen has an equal right to sports. Therefore, the officers should take all possible steps for timely completion of sports projects," he said and added that facilities should be available at the doorsteps of the houses and they should be able to make the name of the country famous all over the world.

Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh also visited Issa Khel and inspected the site of Tehsil Sports Complex.

Related Topics

Cricket Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister World Sports Punjab Sargodha Mianwali SITE September All Pace (Pakistan) Limited Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Cricket: England v Pakistan 1st Test scoreboard

4 minutes ago

Indian minister warns against 'speculating' on air ..

4 minutes ago

Virus-hit Berkshire Hathaway buys back more than $ ..

4 minutes ago

UAE reunites Yemeni Jewish family after 15 years o ..

2 hours ago

Roglic fires Bernal Tour warning with Ain win

5 minutes ago

US academic urges world community to fulfill its p ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.