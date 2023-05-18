DG, SBP visits NPSC Gymnasium Hall to witness Punjab Men/Women karate training camp

Director General Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail visited Nishtar Park Sports Complex (NPSC) Gymnasium Hall here on Thursday to witness Punjab Men/Women karate training camp ahead of their participation in 34th edition of National Games

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :Director General Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail visited Nishtar Park Sports Complex (NPSC) Gymnasium Hall here on Thursday to witness Punjab Men/Women karate training camp ahead of their participation in 34th edition of National Games.

Senior karate coach Majid Butt, administrator NPSC Gymnasium Hall Mustafa Shah and SBP PRO Abdul Rauf Roofi were also present on this occasion.

He viewed the exciting practice karate matches and karate skills and lauded the performance of male and female players. He also talked to karate camp probables and motivated them to demonstrate satisfactory performance in National Games.

Speaking on the occasion Dr Asif Tufail said that 450-member Punjab contingent will participate in the National Games.

"Definitely, there will be the country's best players in the National Games but we are pretty confident that our athletes will grab more medals than other contingents".

He said, "Punjab has plenty of talent in all sports disciplines but we are focusing on the grooming of our athletes in Olympic Games. In our next sports strategy, Sports board Punjab is taking effective steps to unearth fresh talent at grassroots level in Olympic sports."Dr Asif Tufail expressed the hope that the Punjab contingent will show brilliant performance in the mega event of National Games. "Our expert coaches have imparted top class training to our athletes in training camps and that's why we are quite upbeat for medal-winning performances from our players in the National Games".