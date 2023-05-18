UrduPoint.com

DG, SBP Visits NPSC Gymnasium Hall To Witness Punjab Men/Women Karate Training Camp

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 18, 2023 | 07:08 PM

DG, SBP visits NPSC Gymnasium Hall to witness Punjab Men/Women karate training camp

Director General Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail visited Nishtar Park Sports Complex (NPSC) Gymnasium Hall here on Thursday to witness Punjab Men/Women karate training camp ahead of their participation in 34th edition of National Games

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :Director General Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail visited Nishtar Park Sports Complex (NPSC) Gymnasium Hall here on Thursday to witness Punjab Men/Women karate training camp ahead of their participation in 34th edition of National Games.

Senior karate coach Majid Butt, administrator NPSC Gymnasium Hall Mustafa Shah and SBP PRO Abdul Rauf Roofi were also present on this occasion.

He viewed the exciting practice karate matches and karate skills and lauded the performance of male and female players. He also talked to karate camp probables and motivated them to demonstrate satisfactory performance in National Games.

Speaking on the occasion Dr Asif Tufail said that 450-member Punjab contingent will participate in the National Games.

"Definitely, there will be the country's best players in the National Games but we are pretty confident that our athletes will grab more medals than other contingents".

He said, "Punjab has plenty of talent in all sports disciplines but we are focusing on the grooming of our athletes in Olympic Games. In our next sports strategy, Sports board Punjab is taking effective steps to unearth fresh talent at grassroots level in Olympic sports."Dr Asif Tufail expressed the hope that the Punjab contingent will show brilliant performance in the mega event of National Games. "Our expert coaches have imparted top class training to our athletes in training camps and that's why we are quite upbeat for medal-winning performances from our players in the National Games".

Related Topics

Sports Punjab Male Olympics Event All From Best Top Coach

Recent Stories

Russia Not Obstructing Exit of Turkish Vessels Blo ..

Russia Not Obstructing Exit of Turkish Vessels Blocked in Ukraine Ports- Foreign ..

8 minutes ago
 Violent attacks: PTI faces major support-loss in P ..

Violent attacks: PTI faces major support-loss in Punjab

8 minutes ago
 MoI announce new addition to traffic law

MoI announce new addition to traffic law

16 minutes ago
 Amin Aslam quits party, says PTI pursuing anti-nat ..

Amin Aslam quits party, says PTI pursuing anti-national agenda

8 minutes ago
 Sudanese Delegation Requests Bilateral Meetings at ..

Sudanese Delegation Requests Bilateral Meetings at Arab League Summit - Source

8 minutes ago
 Despite standout performance Pak U19 team need imp ..

Despite standout performance Pak U19 team need improvement: Sabih

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.