DG SBP visits Punjab female hockey training camp

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Director General sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh along with Secretary education South Ihtesham Anwar visited Punjab's players training camp which started here at National Hockey Stadium on Tuesday.

Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Head Coach of national hockey team Kh Junaid, Deputy Director Chand Perveen and other officials were also present on this occasion.

All the selected camp probables were introduced to Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh and Secretary Education South Ihtesham Anwar. They also talked to young female players and enquired about their training and given facilities in preparation of First Chief Minister Punjab 5-a-Side National Women Hockey Championship.

Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh urged the players to do extra hard work and win the coveted title of First Chief Minister Punjab 5-a-Side National Women Hockey Championship. "Punjab has plenty of hockey talent and holding of First Chief Minister Punjab 5-a-Side National Women Hockey Championship will pave the way for talented female players of the province".

He said over 200 players from Punjab's all nine divisions participated in the trials out of which 37 talented players have been selected for camp training.

Secretary Education South Ihtesham Anwar said the First Chief Minister Punjab 5-a-Side National Women Hockey Championship will be a suitable platform for all potential youth of the country to express their talent.

He also lauded the efforts of Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh for the promotion of hockey in the province.

Sports board Punjab's selection committee after completing the 3-day trials of Punjab's all nine divisions has shortlisted 37 female players including 33 field players and four goalkeepers for camp training.

After the camp training, SBP selection committee will select Punjab's two teams for participation in First Chief Minister Punjab 5-a-Side National Women Hockey Championship slated to be played at the National Hockey Stadium from September 7 to 12, 2021.

Following are the 37 female players shortlisted for training camp: Goalkeepers: Sana Amanat, Doha Irfan (Lahore), Aysha Mehak (Sargodha), Laiba Murad (Faisalabad) Field players: Lahore division: Tabarka Tariq, Humaira Rafi, Aqsa Ijaz, Yusra Khawar, Niha Nazir, Arooj Patras, Shira Farooq, Sania Ayub, Sadia Riaz, Laiba Yasmeen, Laiba Mukhtar, Umm-e-Habiba, Ziyaj, Mehak, Faisalabad division: Taiba Rani, Laiba Perveen, Fatima Shafoor, Sana Rafaqat, Shanza Murad, Nargis Kanwal, Ammara Murad, Saira Murad, Sidra Saleem, Rabia Mukhtar, Multan Division: Irum Shahzadi, Areej, Adeela Nazir Bahawalpur Division: Nosheen Yaseen, Rubaisha Perveen DG Khan Division: Sumaira Mai, Sadia MalikSargodha Division: Sadia PerveenSahiwal Division: Maryam.