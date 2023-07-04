DG SBP visits Punjab International Swimming Complex to review the facilities

Open Menu

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 04, 2023 | 07:40 PM

Director General Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail visited state-of-the-art Punjab International Swimming Complex to review the facilities on Tuesday

In-charge Punjab International Swimming Complex Aamir Shah and SBP Chief Sports consultant Hafeez Bhatti briefed Director General Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail in detail about different functions and facilities of the swimming pool. DG Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail also checked the attendance of the staff.

Dr Asif Tufail also had separate meetings with male and female swimming pool coaches, employees and summer camp swimming trainers on this occasion.

He directed the Punjab International Swimming Complex staff to improve their performance.

Speaking on the occasion, he said Sports board Punjab will conduct courses to improve the performance of swimming pool coaches and technical staff. "After the courses, our coaches and trainers will be able to impart modern swimming training to participants of summer camp".

Dr Asif Tufail further said that state-of-the-art Punjab International Swimming Complex has been equipped with all modern facilities. "Coaches and technical staff should provide the best facilities to participants of summer camp and other members," he added.

