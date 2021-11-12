UrduPoint.com

DG Sports Greets Newly Elected President, Secretary SWA, KP

Fri 12th November 2021 | 06:50 PM

DG Sports greets newly elected President, Secretary SWA, KP

Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Asfandyar Khan Khattak Friday congratulated newly elected President of Sports Writers Association (SWA) Asim Shiraz and Secretary Shahid Khan Afridi and other office-bearers for the election

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Asfandyar Khan Khattak Friday congratulated newly elected President of Sports Writers Association (SWA) Asim Shiraz and Secretary Shahid Khan Afridi and other office-bearers for the election.

In a felicitation message, Director General Sports Asfandyar Khattak said that sports journalists were playing an important role in promotion of sports.

He expressed the hope that the association would continue its work for the promotion of sports in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the welfare of the athletes.

He said that Sports Writers Association would continue the democratic process in the same way and will give full support not only to its members but also to all the players of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa so that the encouragement of the players could brighten the name of the province not only at provincial but also national and international levels.

Khattak welcomed the revolutionary steps taken by the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan and hard work of the Directorate of Sports KP, Engineering Wing of Directorate of Sports KP and PMU team of Prime Minister 1000 Playground Facilities.

He said besides the developmental work initiated by the KP government, the Games and hundreds of sports events organized by the Directorate of Sports KP, various Associations, and activities of KP Olympic Association gained extensive courage because of the commitment and dedication of the members of the SWA, KP and friends from different media.

He said Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan was paying keen attention to sports and hoped that the members of Sports Writers Association will play their role for the promotion of sports in the same way.

Earlier, DG Sports said that soon academies of Table Tennis, Badminton, and other Games would be established so that the youth could be trained and coached at grassroots level.

