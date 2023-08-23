Open Menu

DG Sports Hands Over Rs. 0.5 M Cheque To World Jr Squash Champion Hamza Khan

Muhammad Rameez Published August 23, 2023 | 03:40 PM

DG Sports hands over Rs. 0.5 m cheque to World Jr Squash Champion Hamza Khan

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Capt. (retd) Khalid Mahmood handed Rs. 0.5 million to World Junior Champion Hamza Khan here on Wednesday.

Hamza Khan, the squash player who won the World Junior Championship title for Pakistan after 37 years, was awarded Rs. 0.5 and appreciated him for his excellent performance in the World Junior Squash Championship. His father, Mohammad Niaz, met DG Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Captain (Rtd) Khalid Mahmoud in his office. On this occasion, Assistant Director Finance Amjad Iqbal, Director Arbab Niaz cricket Stadium Mir Bishr Khan were also present.

After the winning, the world title is undoubtedly a big achievement for which Hamza Khan is under-appreciated. He said that the sports department had also sent another summary of another Rs. 1.5 grant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Hamza Khan and it was hoped that he will get that amount soon.

DG Sports Khalid Mahmoud handed over a cheque of Rs. 0.5 million to Hamza Khan on behalf of the Directorate General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

