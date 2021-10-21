DG Sports inspects eight different projects worth Rs 3925.8 million in Swat

UrduPoint.com

Director General Sports Asfandyar Khattak Thursday visited district Swat and inspected the ongoing developmental works including eight different projects worth Rs 3925.8 million

He was accompanied by Regional Sports Officer Kashif Farhan, Assistant Director Development Arsalan Khan and District Sports Officer Tariq Khan.

He was accompanied by Regional Sports Officer Kashif Farhan, Assistant Director Development Arsalan Khan and District Sports Officer Tariq Khan.

Talking to APP on phone during his visit, DG Sports KP said that in the pursuance of the directives of the Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan, he inspected all ongoing sports development project In Swat District, under the Sports Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. 8 major schemes are in operation besides work in progress on 15 other developmental sports schemes of worth Rs. 88.80 million under the Prime Minister 1000 Playground Facilities.

He said, out of the total allocation for the sports development schemes, Rs. 65.65 million has already been released for the early completion of the said schemes. He said, the construction of the indoor badminton hall In the Circuit House with the cost of Rs. 5 million in progress, similarly construction of another indoor Badminton Hall in Kabal area is nearing to completion with the cost of Rs. 9.5 million.

Other sports developmental schemes including, Kabal playground at a cost of Rs.

2.67 million and five Open Air Gyms at a cost of Rs. 10.5 million have been completed, Asfandyar Khattak informed. He said, Volleyball, Badminton and Open Badminton Court at Govt Girl school and Government High School Plum Matta at a cost of Rs. 2.50 million, cricket academy at Government Higher Secondary School Darosh Khel at a cost of Rs. Rs. 6.38 million, Gymnasium Hall at Post Graduate Afzal Khan Lala College, Cricket Patch at Matta at a cost of Rs. 4.30 million, Volleyball Court, Cement Badminton Court, Climbing Wall at a cost of Rs. 10.72 Million, Badminton Hall at a cost of Rs. 9.30 million, Volleyball court projects at a cost of Rs 2.67 million are underway in Dheri, he said.

He said that the revised PC-1 of the second scheme has been approved at a cost of Rs. 968 million, Astro Turf at a cost of Rs. 99.550 million, rehabilitation and improvement of grassland with a leveling of Rs. 1145.551 million, Rs. 2467.168 million for construction of world class Cricket Stadium, construction of Women separate indoor gymnasium at a cost of Rs. 100 million, rehabilitation of existing facilities at a cost of Rs. 154.604 million in 13 sub-projects are underway.

