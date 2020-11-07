UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DG Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Open Tennis Championship Begins

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 03:30 PM

DG Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Open Tennis Championship begins

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :DG sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Open Tennis Championship started at the Synthetic Courts of the Qayyum Sports Complex here on Saturday.

Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Asfandyar Khan Khattak along with Project Director 1000 Grounds Projects Murad Ali Mohmand, Dr. Tahir Khan, President Provincial Tennis Association DIG Muhammad Saleem Marwat, Organizing Secretary Umar Ayaz Khalil and other dignitaries were present.

Men's Singles, Ladies Singles, Boys U-14 and Boys U-16 Championships would be held in the Championship. Aqeel Khan, the No. 1 Tennis Champion in Pakistan for 22 years was participating in these competitions exclusively.

Aqeel Khan has confirmed his participation in these competitions.

In response to a question, Secretary General of the Provincial Tennis Association, Umar Ayaz Khalil, said that a large number of players have made entries in the Championship. So far, 60 players have entered in the Men's singles category, 40 in the U16 category, 32 in the U14 category and 24 in the Ladies category.

More than 155 players were participating in the Championship which would continue till November 11. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's No. 1 Yousuf Khan Khalil, Afghanistan's No. 1 Asadullah, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Tennis Ranking No. 2 Barkatullah, No. 3 Saqib Umar, No. 4 Abbas Khan, No. 5 Shoaib Khan, No. 6 Ejaz Ahmed and No. 7 Israr Gul were part of the Championship.

More Stories From Sports

