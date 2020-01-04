DG Sports KP announces schedule of U21 Games-2020, 22907 players to take part

DG Sports KP Asfandyar Khan Khattak Saturday announced a comprehensive schedule of the KP U21 Games-2020 starting from January 12 in three different phases; tehsil, District and Regional levels with participation of 22907 female and male players in 27 female and 32 male games

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2020 ) :DG sports KP Asfandyar Khan Khattak Saturday announced a comprehensive schedule of the KP U21 Games-2020 starting from January 12 in three different phases; tehsil, District and Regional levels with participation of 22907 female and male players in 27 female and 32 male games.

Talking to media men, Asfandyar Khattak disclosed that the first phase at Tehsil level will commence from Jan 12 wherein players from 104 tehsils of the 31 districts across KP including tehsils of recently merged tribal districts would participate.

"We have distributed these Games in six different stages," Asfandyar said, added, "In the first stage, the trials and selection for inter-tehsil Games will be made from Jan 12-18, in the second stage the selection of the male and female players will be made from Feb 1-10, 2020 and in the third stage the short-listed players from tehsil level would take part in the Inter-District Games to be organized from Feb 24-27, 2020.

Along with the Inter-District competitions, there will be male and female games at inter-regional level in the same dates in order to make the festivity more attractive and unique for the players, he said. He said, soon after the selection, teams would be made for the Inter-District Games from April 2-10, 2020 in the fifth stage and in the 6th stage the Inter-District Games will be organized from April 15-18 in Peshawar.

After Peshawar, the trophy and logo unveiling ceremonies of the KP U21 Games will be held in Kohat on Jan 7, in Bannu on Jan 8, Miran Shah on Jan 9, Jan 10 in DIK, Jan 14 in Mardan, Jan 16 in Swat and Jan 21 in Abbottabad.

Peshawar Inter-Tehsil Games will be played from Feb 5-7 in Peshawar wherein tehsils from Nowshera, Charsadda, Mohmand and Khyber would take part in football, volleyball, badminton, kabaddi and athletics, he informed.

He said, the Tehsil Games at Kohat, Karak, Hangu, Kurram, Orakzai will be organized on Feb 8.

On Feb 11-12, Tehsil Games will be organized in Bannu, Lakki Marwat and North Waziristan. Players from DIK, Tank and South Waziristan will participate in the Inter-Tehsil Games from Feb 13-14 in DIK.

On Feb 15-16, the Tehsil Games will be played in Mardan, Swabi in Mardan Sports Complex. Players from Swat, Dir Lower, Dir Upper, Chitral Lower, Chitral Upper, Shangla, Buner, Malakand and Bajaur will participate in the Games from Feb 15 to 16 in Swat.

According to the schedule, trials for the selection of male regional teams will be held from Feb 1-5, with 142 players would be selected from each region. A total of 994 players will be selected from Feb 24 to 26 in Baseball, Peshawar, Tennis, Archery, Futsal, Throwball, Swimming, Cycling, Snooker, Full Body Contact Karate, Bodybuilding, Boxing, Squash, Chouckball. Women's Regional teams will be selected from Feb 6-10. Each region will have 107 players to be selected. A total of 749 players will be selected in Baseball, Hockey, Squash, Tennis, Archery, Wushu, Judo, Taekwondo, Basketball and Handball.

Among the players selected from the top level teams, there will be Inter-District Games in Peshawar from Feb 24-27. Players will take part in football, volleyball, badminton, athletics, athletics and kabaddi. Players for Hockey, table tennis, judo, karate, taekwondo, wrestling, basketball, gymnastics, wushu and weightlifting will be selected in the trials from April 2-5 in Peshawar.

A total of 113 players will be selected from each district at the provincial level. Female athletes will take part in provincial-level competitions for volleyball, netball, athletics, athletics, badminton, table tennis and cricket, which will be selected from 6-10, 2020. A total of 82 athletes will be selected from each district whose trials will take place in the respective district headquarters.