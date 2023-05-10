DG Sports KP assumes charge, vows to facilitate young talent

Newly posted Director General (DG) Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Captain (Retd) Khalid Mehmood on Wednesday said that his top most priority was to facilitate the young talented players with proper playing kits, shoes, proper equipment and level playing fields

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :Newly posted Director General (DG) Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Captain (Retd) Khalid Mehmood on Wednesday said that his top most priority was to facilitate the young talented players with proper playing kits, shoes, proper equipment and level playing fields.

Talking exclusively to APP, newly appointed Captain (Retd) Khalid Mehmood, who assured his charge as DG Sports KP before performing his duties at DG Galiyat Development Authority (GDA), Deputy Commissioner (DC)and Political Agent Peshawar.

Being a player himself and going to participate as a player in the 34th National Games's Pistol and Rifles Skeet Competitions in Jhelum, Captain (Retd) Khalid Mehmood said that no one would be allowed to eat up funds allocated for the talented players. Such funds, would be utilized properly for nurturing upcoming talent.

He said, "It is astonishing to see that our young talented players do not have proper kits, shoes, equipment level playing field which should be ensured.

He said, "There are dozens of coaches in the DG Sports so these coaches would be in proper track-suites.

He said it should be ensured that all respective players should have their coach for daily practice so that the talent could be brought to the national and international level.

He said, "We have talent in games like squash, hockey, volleyball, football, table tennis, tennis, martial arts games in the province including merged tribal areas but lack of proper planning and proper facilities they cannot persue their career.

" He was presented with a souvenir by Deputy Chef de Mission of KP contingent Ilyas Afridi congratulated by the Director of Development and Focal Person for the National Games Salim Raza was also present in his office.

Newly appointed DG Sports said that the best facilities including food, kits, sports equipment would also be provided to the youth of merged areas.

In response to a question, he replied that the players would be provided maximum opportunities to go ahead and all resources would be utilized in that regard.

He also called a meeting on Thursday with the office-bearers of the KP Olympic Association to discuss the safety of the players going to represent the province in the 34th National Games.

He said, "So far the teams including Football, Handball, Hockey, and Boxing have been stopped because of the blocked roads because safety is our top most priority." DG Sports said a total of 81 players including 15 members boxing, 18 members male football team, 29 members male and female teams of Handball and 19 members team of hockey with officials were scheduled to leave for Quetta in the evening but due to ongoing situation it was decided to stop them till finalizing ways and means related to their safety.