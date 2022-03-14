DG Sports KP Open Tennis Championship begins in a colourful ceremony

DG sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Open Tennis Championship started at the Tennis Courts of Peshawar Sports Complex on Monday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :DG sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Open Tennis Championship started at the Tennis Courts of Peshawar Sports Complex on Monday.

Accountant General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Murtaza Khan, who was the chief guest of the event, formally inaugurated the Open Tennis Championship.

On the Occasion, Chairman Prof. Dr. Muhammad Tahir, President DIG Saleem Marwat, Senior Vice President Prof. Dr. Farhat Abbas, Secretary Umar Ayaz Khalil, Secretary KP Olympic Association Zulfiqar Butt, coaches Roman Gul and Nouman, players and officials were also present.

More than 170 players from all over the province are participating for which a prize money of Rs. 150,000 has been earmarked.

Accountant General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Murtaza Khan lauded the organizing committee for holding the Championship wherein top ranking players are taking part in Men singles, U18, U14, U12 and U8. If the players continue to get such opportunities then they can make the country and the nation famous not only nationally but also at international levels, Murtaza Khan said.

He said the coaches including Roman Gul, Nouman and Zakir Ullah with Shaharyar are playing a key role in polishing the upcoming talent and such efforts should be continued right at the grassroots level. He also urged the sponsors to come forward for the promotion and development of Tennis in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that he himself has been a good tennis player for many years and he is aware of the difficulties of the player. He said that there is a need to work at the Inter-School level.

"We should look for talent from schools and then groom these best players under qualified coaches," he added.

Talking to media, Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tennis Association Umar Ayaz Khalil said that the players are competing in Men's Single, Men's Double, Boys U10 Singles, Boys U13 and Boys U18.

He said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is key in producing talents that are part of the Pakistan Air Force, Pakistan Army, Pak WAPDA, SNGPL and Police. He said that Shoaib Khan, a recent Davis Cup player and Barkatullah, Yousuf Ali, Ejaz Ahmed, Saqib Umar, Aqib Umar, Kashan Umar and Hamza represented Pakistan at international level. Coaches Roman, Hamid Israr and Uzair Khan also helped the players as far as much updated coaching and training of the players are concerned.

He said KP Tennis Association with the help of Directorate General Sports KP invited international Dubai based coach Sana Ullah twice for a month long training wherein the players learnt a lot of good things from Sana Ullah experience.

The presence of top ranking players has also given the junior players a chance to play better and they can improve their game while it is hoped that the top ranked tennis players of our province. He also thanked Dr. Tahir, Dr. Farhat Abbas, DIG Saleem Marwat for extending all financial help to the association for supporting the players besides holding various competitions for both male and female including month long coaching camps.

Earlier, Murtaza Khan formally inaugurated the Championship for smashing a drive alongside Chairman of the KP Tennis Association Dr. Tahir and Dr. Farhat Abbas. Dr. Tahir and Dr. Farhat Abbas presented a shield of the Championship to Accountant General KP Murtaza Khan.