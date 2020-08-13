UrduPoint.com
DG Sports KP Visits Islamia College University, Inspects Laying Of Hockey Astro-Turf

Thu 13th August 2020

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Following directives of the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Asfandyar Khan Khattak visited Islamia College Peshawar and inspected the ongoing work on the laying of hockey Astro-Turf.

It is pertinent to mention here that Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by showing his love and respect toward the historical educational institution Islamia College Peshawar announced a hockey Astro-Turf looking after Islamia college vital contribution toward sports and specially in hockey by producing world class players and hockey Olympian.

The Chief Minister was quoted by Director General Sports Asfandyar Khan Khattak as saying that Islamia College University has not only produced eminent personalities in other fields in the past but also gave the country the best talent in the field of sports which is well known all over the world.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Prof. Dr. Noushad Khan, Vice Chancellor, Islamia College University during his visit.

Asfandyar Khan Khattak informed Dr. Noushad Khan that the Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan not only announced the hockey turf but also with other games facilities like Tennis and Squash Courts on which works were currently continued.

Asfandyar Khan Khattak said that Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman and Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Kazim Niaz have also paid visits in this connection so that sports activities could be promoted in Islamia College University Peshawar which was considered a key institution in the academic side as well.

DG Sports KP said that full attention was being paid to the promotion of sports activities in the university and the ongoing development works would be completed as soon as possible. He said that the construction of hockey turf would not only boost sports activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but also benefit the players from all over the country as it is a historical ground, which would have a prominent identity in the whole country.

DG Sports KP Asfandyar Khan said that Islamia College University Peshawar produced famous hockey players in which late Olympian Brigadier Hameed Hamidi, Pakistan team former skipper and Olympic Abdul Rashid, Qazi Mohib etc and its construction would open the door for new talent in the near future.

He also appreciated the cooperation of Vice Chancellor Islamia College University Prof. Dr. Noushad Khan, Director Sports Ali Hoti and the administration on the occasion.

At the end of his visit, Professor Dr. Noushad Khan also presented the memento of Islamia College to the Director General Sports KP Asfandyar Khan Khattak and expressed the hope that the Directorate of Sports KP would extend all out support in this regard. He also appreciated Secretary Sports Abid Majeed and Additional Secretary Sports Junaid Khan for their key contribution toward equipping Islamia College University Peshawar with modern-day sporting facilities.

