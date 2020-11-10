UrduPoint.com
DG Sports Open Tennis Championship Enters Final Stage

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 05:50 PM

DG Sports Open Tennis Championship enters final stage

DG Sports Open Tennis Championship organized by Provincial Tennis Association in collaboration with Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at Peshawar Sports Complex has entered the final stage here Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :DG sports Open Tennis Championship organized by Provincial Tennis Association in collaboration with Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at Peshawar Sports Complex has entered the final stage here Tuesday.

Director Projects Murad Ali Mohmand was the chief guest on the occasion of quarter-finals.

The special guest was accompanied by the Secretary General of the Provincial Tennis Association, Imraaz Khalil, coaches and other personalities.

In the men's singles quarter-finals Pakistan number one Aqeel Khan defeated Inam Gul by 6-2 and 6-2.

Shoaib Khan fought against Barakatullah and won by 6-4 and 6-3.

Afghanistan's number one player Asadullah won by 7-6 and 6-2 after a tough contest against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's top ranked player Saqib Omar.

In the last men's singles quarterfinals, Ijaz Ahmed defeated Abbas Khan by 6-4, 3-6 and 6-4 to qualify for the semi-finals.

In the U16 quarterfinals, Shah Sawar defeated seed number two and international player Uzair, 6-3, and 6-4 against Uzair Khan No. 1 International player.

Kashan Umar defeated Afzal by 6-1 and 6-0, seed number three Haseeb Bat Kamran defeated by 6-2 and 6-4, International Hamid Israr defeated Hamza Rehmat by 6-1 and 6-3.

Hamza Roman, Timur, Rehmat and Shah Sawar qualified for the semi-finals. In the Ladies singles competitions, Oreen and Hareem won the honor of playing in the final.

More Stories From Sports

