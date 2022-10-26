DG Sports Open Tennis Championship, quarter-finals round complete

In the matches played on the third day of the 7th DG Sports KP Open Tennis Championship of the Men singles, Pakistan No. 2 seeded Shoaib Khan Pakistan Air Force, seed three three Yousuf Khalil PAF, seeded 2 Barkat Ullah Khan of KP Police, seed number five Saqib Umar qualified for the semi-finals

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :In the matches played on the third day of the 7th DG sports KP Open Tennis Championship of the Men singles, Pakistan No. 2 seeded Shoaib Khan Pakistan Air Force, seed three three Yousuf Khalil PAF, seeded 2 Barkat Ullah Khan of KP Police, seed number five Saqib Umar qualified for the semi-finals.

Shoaib Khan Pakistan Air Force defeated Uzair Khan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 6-2 and 6-1 in the Men singles of the ongoing tournament at synthetic courts of the Qayyum Sports Complex Peshawar under the auspices of Provincial Tennis Association and Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Yousuf Khalil of Pakistan Air Force defeated Kamran Khalil KP by 6-2 and 6-1, Barkatullah of KP Police defeated Abbas Khan Pakistan Air Force by 6-2 and 6-3 while seed number five Saqib Umar upset seed three Inam Gul 3-6, 6-2 and 6-2 and qualified for the semi-finals by defeating 6-4 and 6-3.

In the U18 category, Shah Sawar Khan of Pakistan WAPDA defeated Faisal Khan KP by 6-1 and 6-2, Uzair Khan KP defeated Junaid Khan KP by 6-1, 6-1, Kamran Khalil KP defeated Arsalan Khan PAF and qualified for the semi-finals by defeating 6-3, 6-3.

In the U8 categories, Ryan Umar Khalil defeated Zarar Khan by 6-1 and 6-2, Muhammad Faizan defeated Samar Khan by 6-1 6-1, Salar Khan qualified for the next round by defeating Muhammad Shaheer 6-2, 6-1.

On this occasion, Senior Vice President of Provincial Tennis Association Prof. Dr. Farhat Abbas was the special guest along with Secretary General of Provincial Tennis Association Omar Ayaz Khalil, coaches, Zakirullah, Shehryar, Shahid Afridi, Janan Khan Roman Gul, Shah Hussain and other important personalities were present.