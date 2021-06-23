UrduPoint.com
DG Sports Orders To Speed-up Pace Of Work On Ongoing Sports Projects

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 05:30 PM

DG Sports orders to speed-up pace of work on ongoing sports projects

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Director General Sports & Youth Affairs Punjab, Adnan Arshad Aulakh Wednesday paid visit to the city and directed officials concerned to accelerate the pace of work on ongoing sports uplift projects.

Divisional Sports Officer, Rana Nadeem Anjum and PMU briefed the DG Sports about the uplift schemes during a meeting held at E-Library here.

He said that huge amount about Rs six billion funds were earmarked for the sports sector in the recent budget which would help to upgrade the sports infrastructure.

He ordered district sports officers to properly check the land identification for new playfields process as provincial government is going to establish new playfields across the province.

He directed sports officials to prepare plan for organizing under 16 hockey event in the city as Inter-tehsil and inter-district hockey tournaments would be held at district level while Inter-division event to be held in Lahore.

He also listened to the issues faced by DSOs and assured for resolving them.

Later, he paid visit to hockey stadium Matti Tal road and reviewed the pace of work and ordered to speed up the work on the project further.

