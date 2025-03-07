DG Sports organizes floodlights tournaments during Ramadan

The Directorate General (DG) Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa continued its tradition of organizing thrilling floodlights tournaments across various locations in the province during the holy month of Ramadan

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) The Directorate General (DG) sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa continued its tradition of organizing thrilling floodlights tournaments across various locations in the province during the holy month of Ramadan.

As part of these events, a floodlights cricket tournament will be held at Bisaki Ground, Dera Ismail Khan, with Member National Assembly Faisal Amin Khan Gandapur and Mayor Dera Ismail Khan Umar Amin Khan Gandapur officiating the opening ceremony.

Similarly, the floodlights cricket tournament at Hayatabad Sports Complex, in Peshawar, is set to begin on March 12, featuring 24 of Peshawar’s top teams.

The opening ceremony will be graced by Provincial Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Syed Fakhar Jehan, Secretary Sports Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq and Director General of Sports Abdul Nasir Khan.

The tournament final will take place on March 25.

In Buner district, a floodlights cricket tournament will begin at College Ground today, on March 8, with Provincial Minister for Sports Syed Fakhar Jehan as the chief guest.

Furthermore, the floodlights football tournament at Tehmas Khan Football Stadium in Peshawar, will commence on March 13.

The opening ceremony will be attended by the Provincial Minister for Sports, the Sports Secretary and the DG Sports, while the final match is scheduled for March 20.