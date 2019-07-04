DG Sports summer hockey camp begins

UrduPoint.com
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :DG sports Summer Hockey Training Camp began at Gojra International Hockey Stadium under the auspices of Sports board Punjab on Thursday.

Assistant Commissioner Sumera Ambreen inaugurated the camp. She distributed prizes among the camp trainees. She also announced scholarships for shining players.

TSO Sharjeel and administrator Tariq Virk were also present.

The month-long camp is being organized under the instructions of Director General Sports Punjab, Nadeem Sarwar, to trace young talented players from grass-roots level. Aspire Group of Schools and Colleges also extended full cooperation for the holding of camp.

According to details, as many as 150 Under-14, Under-16 and Under-18 male and female hockey players from Toba Tek Singh and adjacent areas took part in the camp.

The players are being trained in two sessions daily, from 4.30am to 7.00am in the morning and from 4.00pm to 7.00pm in the evening.

The summer hockey camp is being organized under the supervision of chief coach Khawar Javed, Sajid Rasheed, goal-keeping coach Mazhar Abbas and Tariq Imran.

Assistant Commissioner Sumera Ambreen and chief coach Khawar Javed thanked Director Sports Punjab for initiating summer hockey camp in Gojra. "This camp will play an important role in the promotion of hockey in the region," they said.

