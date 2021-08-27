DG Sports Tennis Training Camp concludes

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :The closing ceremony of DG sports Tennis Training Camp was held at Peshawar Sports Complex here on Friday.

DIG Saleem Marwat, President Tennis Association Dr. Farhat Abbas, Director Sports Directorate Amjad Iqbal, Moinuddin Shah Tennis Coach and Imran Dr. Tahir along with Khan International Coach were also present in the ceremony.

Known heart surgeon Dr. Farhat Abbas along with other guests distributed certificates among the players participating in the DG Sports Tennis Training Coaching starting from August 4 and concluded on August 27.

Coaches Roman Gul, Malik Zakirullah, Sehar Ayaz, Athar Saeed imparted training and coaching to the players in different age categories including girls.

Other tennis players including Kashan Umar, Aziz Khalil, Hamid Israr, Sawar Khan, Nishazohib, Ahmed, Shayan Afridi, Arsalan also participated.

On this occasion, DIG Saleem Marwat appreciated the participation of the players in the coaching camp and expressed hope. That this camp will further improve the performance of the players. According to the tennis association's Omar Ayaz, they will continue such coaching camps in the future so that the players can get learning opportunities.