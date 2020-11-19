DG Sports visit training camps of U-16 Talent Hunt Program

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Asfandyar Khan Khattak visited all the training camps and met with players under training in the U-16 Talent Hunt at different venues of the Peshawar Sports Complex here Thursday.

He was accompanied by Director Sports Operations Syed Saqlain Shah, Deputy Director Sports Azizullah Jan, Chief Coach Shafqat Ullah, Senior Coaches Syed Jaffar Shah and Shah Faisal, Caretaker Yousuf Afridi and other dignitaries.

According to details, the last phase of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Under-16 Talent Hunt program has started. Successful players in the trials are participating in the training camp.

The best performing players in these camps will represent Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the national competitions to be held from November 28 at different venues.

Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Asfandyar Khan during his visit he directed the coaches to impart good coaching and training to the players so that good results could be achieved.

Talking to the media men, DG Sports Asfandyar Khan said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is trying to introduce talent from the grassroots.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has set up a Talent Hunt program under which trials have been conducted in all the 35 districts of the province including merged districts for the last two months.

In the first phase of the trials, 2000 and out of that 256 best players were selected for the final phase. Training camps have been organized for them, which will further develop their skills. He said the final selected players would represent Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the National Junior Championship starting from November 28.

He said that new talent would emerge from such activities, which would further brighten the name of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Pakistan. Responding to a question, he said that the players have been selected on the basis of merit and by training in the training camp under the supervision of qualified coaches, they will be able to hone their skills and sports to a great extent.

Athletes will perform at their best and will be further facilitated so that they can better represent the country and the province. Under the Talent Hunt program, 256 athletes from seven men's and four women's sports are participating in the ten-day camp.