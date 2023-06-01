DG Sports visits Cricket Stadium, Hayatabad Sports Complex

Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Khalid Mahmood Thursday visited ICC Cricket Stadium and Hayatabad Sports Complex to review the facilities over there, besides, directing the contractors to complete the work on the Stadium in time

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Khalid Mahmood Thursday visited ICC Cricket Stadium and Hayatabad Sports Complex to review the facilities over there, besides, directing the contractors to complete the work on the Stadium in time.

Administrator Hayatabad Sports Complex and international Karate coach Shah Faisal briefed them about the facilities provided to the players, ongoing development work in the complex and the upgradation of the Hayatabad Cricket Stadium as per International Cricket Council and Pakistan Cricket board requirements.

DG Sports issued instructions to build a masjid, paint and install geysers in the complex and said that all kinds of facilities are available to the players in the Hayatabad Sports Complex, taking all possible steps to bring the players forward and provide opportunities to play.

The Hayatabad Cricket Stadium in the Complex will not only promote cricket at the local level but also national and international matches will be held here. He also directed the authorities to provide all possible support to the players and organize as many competitions as possible.

He said that players are ambassadors of countries and nations at the international level and all resources will be used to provide them with opportunities to play at the international level, while the ongoing work of sports infrastructure at the basic level in all the districts of the province including Peshawar.