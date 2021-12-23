DG Sports visits Swat, inspects various ongoing projects worth Rs. 3925.8mln

Director General of Sports, Mohammad Khalid Khan, inspected eight different projects worth Rs. 3925.8 million

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Director General of Sports, Mohammad Khalid Khan, inspected eight different projects worth Rs. 3925.8 million.

He was accompanied by Project Director Prime Minister 1000 Playground sports Facilities Murad Ali Mohmand, Regional Sports Officer Kashif Farhan, XEN Engineer Ning Wing Ahmed Ali, Engineers Paras Ahmad and Engr. Umar Shezad.

He reviewed various projects including Swat Sports Complex, Indoor Female Gymnasium and directed the concerned authorities to complete the schemes at the earliest as per the set standards.

He also held separate meetings with Deputy Commissioner Swat Junaid Khan, Additional Commissioner Irfan Ali and Assistant Commissioner Matta Abdul Latif and discussed the ongoing schemes in Swat.

The district administration assured all kinds of cooperation. The meeting was informed that the Women's Indoor Gymnasium would be completed in March next year. DG Sports appreciated the cooperation of Deputy Commissioner Swat Junaid Khan and district administration and urged the concerned authorities to ensure quality work.

In Swat District, under the Sports Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, eight major schemes are currently in progress under Prime Minister 1000 Playground Facilities, including 15 sub-schemes.

The house has a Badminton Hall at a cost of Rs. five million, Kabal Badminton Hall at a cost of Rs. 9.5 million, Kabal Playground at a cost of Rs. 2.67 million and five Open Air Gyms at a cost of Rs. 10.5 million. Sports facilities at Government High School, Plum Matta at a cost of Rs 2.50 Million Volleyball, Badminton and Open Badminton Court and Steel Girl High School, Government Higher Secondary school Darosh Khel at a cost of Rs 6.38 Million, cricket academy, three pitches, Volleyball Court, Badminton Hall, Post Graduate Afzal Khan Lala College Gymnasium Hall, Cricket pitch at Matta at a cost of Rs. 4.30 Million, Volleyball Court, Cement Badminton Court, Climbing Wall at a cost of Rs. 9.30 million, Volleyball court projects at a cost of Rs 2.67 million are underway in Dheri.

The second scheme is Swat Sports Complex for which revised PC-1 has been approved at a cost of Rs 968 million. The third scheme is Astroturf at a cost of Rs 99.550 million on which 80% work has been completed.

Restoration and improvement of Grassy Ground at a cost of Rs. 551 million, World Class Cricket Stadium at a cost of Rs. 100, Rehabilitation of existing facilities at a cost of Rs. 47.910 million, which includes 8 sub-schemes and 8th ADP scheme at a cost of Rs. 154.604 million.

