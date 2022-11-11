UrduPoint.com

DG,SBP Inaugurates First Ever Athletics Academy At Punjab Stadium

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 11, 2022 | 10:15 PM

Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi inaugurated Sports Board Punjab's first ever Athletics Academy here at Punjab Stadium on Friday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi inaugurated Sports board Punjab's first ever Athletics Academy here at Punjab Stadium on Friday.

Additional Secretary Sports Malik Sanaullah, Director Admin Syed Umair Hassan, Director Sports Chand Perveen, President Pakistan Athletics Federation Maj-Gen (retd) Akram Sahi, Secretary Mohammad Zafar, Commonwealth Games Gold Medallist and Olympian Arshad Nadeem, international athlete Shajar Abbas were also present on this occasion.

Addressing the opening ceremony Muhammad Tariq Qureshi said that Athletics Academy is being launched for the promotion of athletics among the young generation of the province. "This academy is a continuation of our talent hunt campaign in different games. In recent days, we have launched tennis, swimming and table tennis academies in Nishtar Park Sports Complex," he informed.

He informed that 30 selected emerging athletes of 73rd Punjab Games will also be invited at SBP Athletics Academy for training.

"Commonwealth Games Gold Medallist and Olympian Arshad Nadeem along with other coaches will impart training to young athletes at this academy".

DG, SBP said that these academies in Punjab are being established as per our plan to spread a network of different sports academies to provide top standard training to our talented athletes. "Sports Board Punjab is also going to launch a cricket academy on 18th of this number".

President Pakistan Athletics Federation Maj-Gen (retd) Akram Sahi on this occasion thanked Director General Sports Punjab for playing a key role for the establishment of much needed athletics academy. He urged the young athletes to work hard like Arshad Nadeem and Shajar Abbas. "If our youth work like these stars, we are quite hopeful to find several athletics stars like Arshad Nadeem and Shajar Abbas".

On this occasion, Girls U-12 and Boys U-14 athletes presented exhibition athletics matches.

More Stories From Sports

