DG,SBP Inaugurates Punjab Summer Swimming Camp

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 07:50 PM

DG,SBP inaugurates Punjab summer swimming camp

Director General Sports Punjab, Nadeem Sarwar on Wednesday inaugurated the Punjab Summer Swimming Camp here at Punjab International Swimming Complex

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :Director General sports Punjab, Nadeem Sarwar on Wednesday inaugurated the Punjab Summer Swimming Camp here at Punjab International Swimming Complex.

Deputy Director Shahid Nizami, Assistant Director Raeesur Rehman, SBP Chief Sports consultant Shahid FaqeerVirk, parents of young swimmers were also present at the inaugural ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Nadeem Sarwar said the month long camp would continue till August 9, 2019. "It's very useful platform for young male and swimmers to display their swimming talent.

They must avail this opportunity to polish their skills," he added.

Answering a question, Director General Sports Punjab said that State of the Art Punjab International Swimming Complex is a wonderful facility for national professional swimming players.

"The young participants will be awarded swimming equipment at the end of camp," he added.

Replying a question regarding National Games camps, Nadeem Sarwar said that the Punjab teams' training camps for National Games will start in August.

Dozens of boys and girls aged 5 to 16 will get top level training under the supervision top swimming coaches during the swimming camp which aims at unearthing fresh talent.

SBP Chief Consultant Shahid Faqeer Virk is supervising the camp in which training is being imparted in two daily sessions with the help of modern coaching techniques and methods.c

