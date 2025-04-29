Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti-Pakistan statement over Pahalgam incident

(@Abdulla99267510)

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 29th, 2025) India's World Cup-winning captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Tuesday landed in trouble for not reacting with an anti-Pakistan statement over the Pahalgam incident.

While former Indian cricketers, current players like Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill and even ex-national team player Danish Kaneria—known for his anti-Pakistan sentiments—expressed sorrow over the Pahalgam incident, Mahendra Singh Dhoni has remained silent. His lack of response has drawn sharp criticism from the Indian public.

Critics launched verbal attacks on Dhoni, questioning, “What kind of army man is he if he can't even tweet about the Pahalgam attack?”

After leading India to victory in the 2007 T20 World Cup, Dhoni was awarded the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel by then-Army Chief General V.K. Singh in November 2011.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is the only captain under whose leadership India won the 2007 T20 World Cup, the 2011 ODI World Cup, and the 2013 Champions Trophy.