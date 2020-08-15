UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dhoni Says Retired From India's National Cricket Team

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 10:56 PM

Dhoni says retired from India's national cricket team

Cricket legend MS Dhoni said Saturday he had retired from India's national team, but left open the possibility that he would carry on playing in the Indian Premier League

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :cricket legend MS Dhoni said Saturday he had retired from India's national team, but left open the possibility that he would carry on playing in the Indian Premier League.

"Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout.

from 1929hrs consider me as retired," Dhoni said in an Instagram post.

The 39-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman quit Tests in 2014 and has been on sabbatical since India's semi-final loss to New Zealand in last year's World Cup.

Related Topics

India Cricket World Indian Premier League MS Dhoni Post From Instagram Love New Zealand

Recent Stories

Shibli Faraz says cheap electricity govt’s top p ..

23 minutes ago

CPEC Authority launches Internship Programme

33 minutes ago

M.S. Dhoni announces retirement from international ..

45 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid orders urgent aid supplies for ..

1 hour ago

Guangdong win 10th China basketball crown after vi ..

5 minutes ago

AJK Prime Minister seeks result oriented role of U ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.