New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :cricket legend MS Dhoni said Saturday he had retired from India's national team, but left open the possibility that he would carry on playing in the Indian Premier League.

"Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout.

from 1929hrs consider me as retired," Dhoni said in an Instagram post.

The 39-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman quit Tests in 2014 and has been on sabbatical since India's semi-final loss to New Zealand in last year's World Cup.