UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Di Biagio Replaces Semplici As SPAL Coach

Zeeshan Mehtab 39 seconds ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 10:20 PM

Di Biagio replaces Semplici as SPAL coach

Former Italy U21 coach Luigi Di Biagio has been appointed coach of Serie A basement club SPAL in place of sacked Leonardo Semplici, the Italian outfit confirmed on Monday

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Former Italy U21 coach Luigi Di Biagio has been appointed coach of Serie A basement club SPAL in place of sacked Leonardo Semplici, the Italian outfit confirmed on Monday.

Semplici had been at the helm since December 2014, leading the club from Serie C to the top flight for the first time in 49 years from the 2017-2018 campaign.

The 52-year-old's dismissal follows a poor run including Sunday's 2-1 defeat at home against Sassuolo.

SPAL have won just four games this season against Lazio, Torino, Parma and Atalanta, and are bottom of the table with 15 points from 23 games.

Former Italy midfielder Di Biagio spent six years as coach of Italy's U21 side and was also caretaker coach of the senior national team for three months in 2018.

He eventually made way for Roberto Mancini after the Azzurri's failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

The 48-year-old ex-Roma and Inter Milan player has signed a contract until June 30 next year, with his first game at fellow strugglers Lecce on Saturday.

Related Topics

World Poor Parma Lecce Italy June December Sunday 2018 From Top Coach Inter Milan

Recent Stories

Maktoum bin Mohammed attends opening of first over ..

6 minutes ago

Manal bint Mohammed welcomes world leaders, expert ..

6 minutes ago

Saud bin Saqr receives Saud Al Mu&#039;alla

36 minutes ago

Sharjah Police participate with integrated platfor ..

51 minutes ago

Tourists to reclaim VAT using self-service kiosks: ..

51 minutes ago

SHO's service restoration plea allegedly involved ..

40 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.