UrduPoint.com

Di Maria Out Of Argentina Line-up For Australia World Cup Clash

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 04, 2022 | 12:07 AM

Di Maria out of Argentina line-up for Australia World Cup clash

Argentina and Australia each made one change for their last-16 clash at the World Cup on Saturday with Angel Di Maria out of the starting line-up for Lionel Messi's side

Doha, Dec 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :Argentina and Australia each made one change for their last-16 clash at the World Cup on Saturday with Angel Di Maria out of the starting line-up for Lionel Messi's side.

Messi will again captain an Argentina team which sees veteran attacking midfielder Alejandro Gomez come in for fellow 34-year-old Di Maria. Winger Di Maria had been an injury doubt.

Coach Lionel Scaloni keeps faith with youngsters Julian Alvarez and Enzo Fernandez after they combined for the second goal in their 2-0 win over Poland in their previous game.

Australia coach Graham Arnold also made one change from the side that beat Denmark 1-0 to secure their place in the knockout rounds for only the second time in their history.

Keanu Baccus, the 24-year-old midfielder who plays in Scotland, replaces winger Craig Goodwin.

The winner of the match plays the Netherlands in the quarter-finals.

Starting line-ups: Argentina (4-3-3) Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Marcos Acuna; Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister; Alejandro Gomez, Lionel Messi (capt), Julian Alvarez Coach: Lionel Scaloni (ARG) Australia (4-4-2) Mathew Ryan (capt); Milos Degenek, Kye Rowles, Harry Souttar, Aziz Behich; Mathew Leckie, Aaron Mooy, Jackson Irvine, Keanu Baccus; Riley McGree, Mitchell Duke Coach: Graham Arnold (AUS) Referee: Szymon Marciniak (POL)

Related Topics

World Australia Irvine Craig Mitchell Jackson Argentina Poland Netherlands Denmark From Coach Pakistan Oilfields Limited

Recent Stories

Global food prices overall hold steady in November ..

Global food prices overall hold steady in November: UN agency

5 minutes ago
 Missile Fired at Israel From Gaza Falls in Open Fi ..

Missile Fired at Israel From Gaza Falls in Open Field - Reports

5 minutes ago
 Farmers asked not to pay heed to wrong information ..

Farmers asked not to pay heed to wrong information about black coloured wheat

6 minutes ago
 South Korea's ex-national security chief arrested ..

South Korea's ex-national security chief arrested over border killing

6 minutes ago
 EU to Bar Insurance on Ships Carrying Russian Oil ..

EU to Bar Insurance on Ships Carrying Russian Oil Above Price Cap for 90 Days

6 minutes ago
 HESCO's performance to be improved despite limited ..

HESCO's performance to be improved despite limited resources: CEO

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.