Diamond League: Athlete Arshad Nadeem to leave for Paris on July 4

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Pakistan's star athlete Arshad Nadeem will leave for Paris on July 4 to participate in the Diamond League.

Meanwhile, after the completion of star athlete's rehabilitation programme, the Athletics Federation has finalised his travel plan till the Olympics.

Arshad Nadeem's coach Salman Butt will also leave with him on July 4, where he will participate in the Diamond League on July 7.