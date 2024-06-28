Open Menu

Diamond League: Athlete Arshad Nadeem To Leave For Paris On July 4

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 28, 2024 | 07:10 PM

Diamond League: Athlete Arshad Nadeem to leave for Paris on July 4

Pakistan's star athlete Arshad Nadeem will leave for Paris on July 4 to participate in the Diamond League

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Pakistan's star athlete Arshad Nadeem will leave for Paris on July 4 to participate in the Diamond League.

Arshad Nadeem told APP that he will leave for Paris on July 4 to participate in the Diamond League.

Meanwhile, after the completion of star athlete's rehabilitation programme, the Athletics Federation has finalised his travel plan till the Olympics.

Arshad Nadeem's coach Salman Butt will also leave with him on July 4, where he will participate in the Diamond League on July 7.

Related Topics

Pakistan Paris July Olympics Coach

Recent Stories

269,612 unlicensed drivers challaned this year

269,612 unlicensed drivers challaned this year

52 seconds ago
 NA passes 26 excess demands for grants for FY 2022 ..

NA passes 26 excess demands for grants for FY 2022-23

54 seconds ago
 Mir Asadullah Baloch stresses equal allocation for ..

Mir Asadullah Baloch stresses equal allocation for all districts, ensure employm ..

5 minutes ago
 Unbeaten India makes into it to the ICC Twenty20 W ..

Unbeaten India makes into it to the ICC Twenty20 World Cup final after 10-years

5 minutes ago
 18-year imprisonment awarded to drug trafficker

18-year imprisonment awarded to drug trafficker

5 minutes ago
 Drug baron awarded life term on two counts

Drug baron awarded life term on two counts

5 minutes ago
Experts urge cultivation and investment in palm oi ..

Experts urge cultivation and investment in palm oil sector to cut edible oil imp ..

5 minutes ago
 Pak players Sohail, Huzaifa, Abdullah, Hamza move ..

Pak players Sohail, Huzaifa, Abdullah, Hamza move in Asian Jr Squash C’ships f ..

7 minutes ago
 Drug Free Punjab Campaign: Police arrest 99 drug d ..

Drug Free Punjab Campaign: Police arrest 99 drug dealers

7 minutes ago
 KPHA solicits EOI for construction of 29.37 km lon ..

KPHA solicits EOI for construction of 29.37 km long Dir Motorway

7 minutes ago
 Enhanced cooperation with public essential for eli ..

Enhanced cooperation with public essential for eliminating crimes : DPO

7 minutes ago
 EUM offering job oriented subjects to meet growin ..

EUM offering job oriented subjects to meet growing demands; says VC

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports