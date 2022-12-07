UrduPoint.com

Diamond League Includes 2 Competition Stages In China In 2023 Provisional Calendar

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 07, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Diamond League Includes 2 Competition Stages in China in 2023 Provisional Calendar

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) The Diamond League group of competitions revealed on Wednesday its provisional Calendar for events in 2023, which includes two stages in China.

The Diamond League is an annual series of elite track and field athletic competitions, organized by World Athletics, and comprising 14 athletic meetings.

"Two Chinese meetings in Shanghai and Shenzhen will follow on July 29th and August 3rd before the World Athletics Championships in Budapest," the league said in a statement.

The 2023 Wanda Diamond League season will kick off on May 5 in Qatar's capital city of Doha and, for the first time ever, the final will take place not in Zurich or Brussels, but in Eugene, the United States, on September 16-17.

In 2022, the Diamond League meetings in Shanghai and Shenzhen were canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions and strict quarantine measures in China.

