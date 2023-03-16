Diamond Paints fourth team to qualify for National Open Polo semifinals

Diamond Paints emerged as winners of the penalty shootouts contested among three teams that helped them qualify for the semifinals as the fourth team in the Century Ventures National Open Polo Championship for Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup 2023 here at the Lahore Polo Club on Thursday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Diamond Paints emerged as winners of the penalty shootouts contested among three teams that helped them qualify for the semifinals as the fourth team in the Century Ventures National Open Polo Championship for Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup 2023 here at the Lahore Polo Club on Thursday.

The penalty shootouts were played among three teams including Diamond Paints, FG Polo and DS Polo. From Diamond Paint, Chulo Corti managed to convert three penalties out of four to help side emerge as triumphant. From FG Polo, Ramiro Zavaleta could slam in only one out of four penalties while from DS Polo, Javier Gurrero failed to convert a single one.

With the qualification of Diamond Paints in the semifinals as the fourth team, now the lineup for the semifinals has been completed. Now in the semifinals to be played tomorrow (Friday), BN Polo will take on Diamond Paints and Master Paints/Newage will compete against Master Paints. Both the semifinals will be telecast live on Polo Line tv. Meanwhile, DS Polo and FG Polo have qualified for the subsidiary final.