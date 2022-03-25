UrduPoint.com

Diaz Helps Keep Colombia's World Cup Hopes Flickering

Muhammad Rameez Published March 25, 2022 | 05:21 PM

Diaz helps keep Colombia's World Cup hopes flickering

Luis Diaz continued his fine run of form with a first-half strike as Colombia beat Bolivia 3-0 here on Thursday to keep alive their hopes of qualifying for the FIFA World Cup

BOGOTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) --:Luis Diaz continued his fine run of form with a first-half strike as Colombia beat Bolivia 3-0 here on Thursday to keep alive their hopes of qualifying for the FIFA World Cup.

Diaz, who has impressed for Liverpool since his January move from Porto, gave the hosts the lead with a low shot after Juan Cuadrado's pass in the 39th minute.

Borja made it 2-0 in the 72nd minute with a close-range header before Uribe also nodded home following a set piece.

The result leaves Colombia sixth in the 10-team South American group with 20 points from 17 games. The Cafeteros must win their last qualifier away to Venezuela on Tuesday and rely on favorable results from other matches to secure a berth at the World Cup in Qatar.

Related Topics

World Fine FIFA Qatar Liverpool Porto Lead Bolivia Colombia Venezuela January From

Recent Stories

Football: Teams qualified for the World Cup

Football: Teams qualified for the World Cup

1 minute ago
 US, EU agree new pact on data transfers, but lawsu ..

US, EU agree new pact on data transfers, but lawsuits loom

1 minute ago
 S.Korea reports 339,514 new COVID-19 cases

S.Korea reports 339,514 new COVID-19 cases

1 minute ago
 Police committed to resolve public issues: IGP

Police committed to resolve public issues: IGP

2 minutes ago
 Major stock market indices worldwide

Major stock market indices worldwide

6 minutes ago
 Cotton cultivation must start after mid-April: exp ..

Cotton cultivation must start after mid-April: experts

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>