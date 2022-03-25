Luis Diaz continued his fine run of form with a first-half strike as Colombia beat Bolivia 3-0 here on Thursday to keep alive their hopes of qualifying for the FIFA World Cup

BOGOTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) --:Luis Diaz continued his fine run of form with a first-half strike as Colombia beat Bolivia 3-0 here on Thursday to keep alive their hopes of qualifying for the FIFA World Cup.

Diaz, who has impressed for Liverpool since his January move from Porto, gave the hosts the lead with a low shot after Juan Cuadrado's pass in the 39th minute.

Borja made it 2-0 in the 72nd minute with a close-range header before Uribe also nodded home following a set piece.

The result leaves Colombia sixth in the 10-team South American group with 20 points from 17 games. The Cafeteros must win their last qualifier away to Venezuela on Tuesday and rely on favorable results from other matches to secure a berth at the World Cup in Qatar.