Yandy Diaz hit two of Tampa Bay's four home runs on Wednesday as the Rays beat the Oakland Athletics 5-1 to advance in the Major League Baseball playoffs

San Francisco, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Yandy Diaz hit two of Tampa Bay's four home runs on Wednesday as the Rays beat the Oakland Athletics 5-1 to advance in the Major League Baseball playoffs.

With the victory in the winner-take-all American League wild card game, the Rays booked a Division Series clash with the Houston Astros.

Diaz, who returned at the weekend after being sidelined since late July with a broken left foot, homered to lead off the game and homered again in the third inning.

Avisail Garcia belted a two-run homer in the second and Tommy Pham added a solo shot in the fifth.