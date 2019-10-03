UrduPoint.com
Diaz Homers Twice As Rays Down A's, Advance In MLB Playoffs

Thu 03rd October 2019

Yandy Diaz hit two of Tampa Bay's four home runs on Wednesday as the Rays beat the Oakland Athletics 5-1 to advance in the Major League Baseball playoffs

San Francisco, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Yandy Diaz hit two of Tampa Bay's four home runs on Wednesday as the Rays beat the Oakland Athletics 5-1 to advance in the Major League Baseball playoffs.

With the victory in the winner-take-all American League wild card game, the Rays booked a Division Series clash with the Houston Astros.

Diaz, who returned at the weekend after being sidelined since late July with a broken left foot, homered to lead off the game and homered again in the third inning.

Avisail Garcia belted a two-run homer in the second and Tommy Pham added a solo shot in the fifth.

