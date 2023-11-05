DICC T20 World Cup 2023 to be held in Qatar from Dec 3

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) Chief Executive Officer, Deaf International Cricket Council (DICC), Zahir ud Din Babar, has said that the DICC T20 World Cup 2023 will roll into action on December 3 in Qatar.

“In this premier deaf cricket activity, Pakistan will open its campaign against Afghanistan on December 4, while the inaugural match of the event will be played between South Africa and England on December 3,” Zahir said in a statement.

He said it was a historic moment for DICC to hold the premier deaf cricket activity in the world-famous sports country of Qatar, which had established its name among top-notch sports facilities in the world.

He thanked Sheikh Abdul Aziz Saoud Al-Thani, President of the Qatar Cricket Association, for taking special interest in and extending all-out support for holding the mega event.

“Due to the special efforts and keen interest of Ahmad Mohd Qt Al Subaey, Chairman of the Deaf Cricket Sports Centre Qatar, deaf cricket is becoming a popular sport in Qatar with the involvement of its local cricketers," the DICC official added.

The matches of the event would be held at the Asian Town International Cricket Stadium, which is known as a top cricket arena.

“Christopher Raja, President of the Deaf Cricket Sports Centre, has put in tremendous efforts to make top-notch arrangements to organize the Cup in a befitting manner,” he said.

About the format of the event, the DICC CEO said that the top eight countries affiliated with the DICC would feature in the event, in which 19 matches would be played.

“The DICC is striving hard for the cause of deaf cricket around the globe, and under the banner of the International Cricket Council, it has been able to expand the span of its international cricket activities across the world by engaging the affiliated member countries in a comprehensive activity programme”, said Zahir ud Din Babar.

He said the DICC Chairman, Stefan Pickowski, thanked the International Cricket Council (ICC) for its patronage and cooperation to help address the cause of deaf cricket worldwide.

“With the ICC support, we have been able to assemble major countries in the world on one platform to launch collective efforts to take deaf cricket to new heights in years to come,” the DICC official said.

He said the 10-day World Cup would serve as an ideal platform for deaf players to showcase their talent and potential.

Schedule:

South vs England, Australia vs India

Dec 4,

Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh

Dec 5,

Australia vs Bangladesh, South Africa vs Afghanistan ,

Dec 6,

South Africa vs India , Pakistan vs England

Dec 7,

Australia vs Afghanistan , Sri Lanka vs India

Dec 8,

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka , Pakistan vs India

Dec 9,

South Africa vs Bangladesh, England vs Australia

Dec 10,

Sri Lanka vs England , Pakistan vs Bangladesh

Dec 11, semifinals

Dec 12, final