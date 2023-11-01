Open Menu

DICC T20 World Cup 2023 To Commence In Qatar From Dec 3

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 01, 2023 | 07:14 PM

Chief Executive Officer, Deaf International Cricket Council (DICC) Zahir ud Din Babar said here on Wednesday that DICC T20 World Cup 2023 will roll into action on December 3 in Qatar

In this premier deaf cricket activity Pakistan will open its campaign against Afghanistan on December 4, while the inaugural match of the event will be played between South Africa and England on December 3, Zahir said in a statement.

He said it was a historic moment for DICC to hold this premier deaf cricket activity in the world-famous sports country Qatar which has established its name among top-notch sports facilities in the world.

He thanked Sheikh Abdul Aziz Saoud Al-Thani, President Qatar Cricket Association who has taken a special interest and extended all-out support for holding the mega event which is a step forward to further promote cricket among hearing impaired diehard cricketers.

"Due to special efforts and keen interest of Ahmad Mohammad Qasim thani Al Subaey Chairman Deaf Cricket Sports Centre Qatar, deaf cricket is becoming a popular sport in Qatar with the involvement of its local cricketers," said the DICC official.

He said the matches of the T20 World Cup will be organized at Asian Town International Cricket Stadium which is known as a top cricket arena.

“Christopher Raja, President Deaf Cricket Sports Centre has put in tremendous efforts for making top class arrangements  to organize the Cup in a befitting manner,” he added.

About the format of the event, DICC CEO said the top eight countries affiliated with the DICC would feature in the event in which 19 matches would be played.

"The DICC is striving hard for the cause of deaf cricket around the globe and under the banner of the International Cricket Council it has been able to expand the span of its international cricket activities across the world by engaging the affiliated member countries in a comprehensive activity programme," Zahir added.

He said the DICC chairman Stefan Pickowski has expressed his special thanks to the ICC for its patronage and cooperation to help address the cause of deaf cricket worldwide.

“With ICC support we have been able to assemble major countries of the world at one platform to launch collective efforts to take deaf cricket to new heights in years to come," he said.

He said the 10-day World Cup would serve as an ideal platform for deaf players to showcase their talent and potential and serve as inspiration for youthful deaf cricketers around the world.

Zahir said the DICC was of the view that the World T20 Cup in Qatar would be a way forward for the deaf cricketers in the region, especially in the Gulf states where deaf cricket was becoming popular with each passing day.

Following is the schedule of the matches:

Dec 3

South vs England, Australia vs India

Dec 4,

Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh

Dec 5,

Australia vs Bangladesh, South Africa vs Afghanistan ,

Dec 6,

South Africa vs India , Pakistan vs England

Dec 7,

Australia vs Afghanistan , Sri Lanka vs India

Dec 8,

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka , Pakistan vs India

Dec 9,

South Africa vs Bangladesh, England vs Australia

Dec 10,

Sri Lanka vs England , Pakistan vs Bangladesh

Dec 11,   Semifinals

Dec  12,  Final.

