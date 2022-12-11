Didier Deschamps to Remain Coach of French National Soccer Team Until Summer 2024 -Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2022) Head coach of the French national football team Didier Deschamps will keep his post until at least 2024, when the next UEFA European Football Championship takes place, Le Parisien daily reported on Sunday, citing sources.

On Saturday, France has become the last team to move to the semifinals of the 2022 World Cup, having beaten England in the quarterfinal match. In Wednesday's semifinal match, France will play against the team of Morocco.

According to the newspaper's source, France's advancement to the semifinals allows Deschamps, who led the team to the victory in the 2018 World Cup in Russia, make an independent decision on his future and he is inclined to retain his post.

His current contract with the France national football team (FFF) expires this December.

French media reported earlier this year that Zinedine Zidane would become the head coach of the French national football team after this year's championship in Qatar.