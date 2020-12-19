Olympic champion Sofia Goggia compared her habitual slow getaways to "a diesel car" after mastering tricky conditions at Val d'Isere to win Saturday's World Cup downhill, relegating into second Corinne Suter who had got the better of her in the season-opening speed test at the French resort 24 hours earlier

Vald'Isre, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :Olympic champion Sofia Goggia compared her habitual slow getaways to "a diesel car" after mastering tricky conditions at Val d'Isere to win Saturday's World Cup downhill, relegating into second Corinne Suter who had got the better of her in the season-opening speed test at the French resort 24 hours earlier.

American Breezy Johnson repeated her third place in Friday's downhill to ensure a repeat podium.

Goggia beat the World Cup downhill champion Suter by 24 hundredths of a second to join her at the top of the discipline's standings.

This was the 28-year-old Italian's eighth World Cup success and it was executed with all her characteristic breathtaking style and elan.

Jumps, overhanging turns and icy slope - nothing fazed her, not even a giant mound of snow that had blocked the road just outside the resort.

"I'm like that, spectacular, I have to deal with it.

"When Sofia Goggia is at the start you never know what's going to happen," she said, speaking about herself in the third person.

"You never know what to expect from her.

"I like that because that is sport, the emotions produced by sport." "It wasn't a perfect run," she addded.

"I could have been quicker in some sections but my technique was up to surgical standard." She then equated herself to "a diesel car" - "I can never conjure up a speedy start from zero. I find it hard to accelerate.

"But when I get up to speed, I'm able to keep going."In the race for the overall World Cup winner Switzerland's Michelle Gisin who was ninth here moves into second place behind Petra Vlhova.

The action at Val d'Isere concludes Sunday with a super-G scheduled for 1000GMT.