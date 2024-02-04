Diet is vital for athlete’s performance, says Dr. Nabeel

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) An athlete’s diet should be similar to that recommended for the general public, with energy intake divided into 45 to 65% from carbohydrates, 15 to 25% from protein and 20 to 35% from fat.

This was stated by a Pakistan Origin US National Dr. Nabeel, a professional dietitian who had his Ph.D from USA in Nutrition and also introduced his own diet plan for the athletes in Pakistan. He was speaking during the ongoing five-day PSB Coaching and Training Course for Athletes here at PSB Coaching Center Peshawar on Sunday.

International Course Conductor Rana Nasrullah, international coach who did his AFC-C License from Brazil Asad Ullah, DG Technical Shahid Hamid, and more than 82 male and female participants were also present.

During his topic – a diet plan for an athlete, he said, choose healthy sources of protein such as chicken, turkey, fish, peanut butter, eggs, nuts and legumes. Stay hydrated with beverages, as a two percent drop in hydration levels can negatively impact performance with options including milk, water, 100 percent fruit juice and sport drinks.

He said, an ideal diet comprises 45% to 65% carbohydrates, 10% to 30% protein and 25% to 35% fat. Fluids are very important for maintaining hydration and should be consumed before, during and after athletic events to prevent dehydration. Timing of food consumption is important to optimize performance, he added.

He said diet and exercise are important components because the interaction between diet and exercise may have significant implications for health outcomes, including a reduced risk of cardiovascular and cancer diseases. They improve mental health and well-being as well as maintaining physical function and independence at an older age, Dr. Nabeel said.

He said, there are a few different types of time-restricted eating. First, there is time-restricted eating, like the 16:8 method, one of the most popular forms of intermittent fasting, in which you are fasting for 16 hours and eating during only 8 hours of the day.

He said, good nutrition can enhance sporting performance and a well-planned, nutritious diet should meet most of an athlete’s vitamin and mineral needs, and provide enough protein to promote muscle growth and repair.

Foods rich in unrefined carbohydrates, like wholegrain breads and cereals, should form the basis of the diet, he said, adding, “Sports nutrition plans should be tailored to the individual athlete, and consider their specific sport, goals, food preferences and practical challenges.

The link between good health and good nutrition is well established. Interest in nutrition and its impact on sporting performance is now a science in itself, he informed. Whether you are a competing athlete, a weekend sports player or a dedicated daily exerciser, the foundation to improved performance is a nutritionally adequate diet.

About the dialing training diet requirements, he said, to provide enough energy and nutrients to meet the demands of training and exercise, enhance adaptation and recovery between training sessions, include a wide variety of foods like wholegrain breads and cereals, vegetables, particularly leafy green varieties, fruit, lean meat and low-fat dairy products to enhance long term nutrition habits and behaviours.

He said to enable the athlete to achieve optimal body weight and body fat levels for performance mean adequate fluids to ensure maximum hydration before, during and after exercise and such is vital for promoting the short and long-term health of athletes.

Dr. Nabeel also showed an umbrella with a drafted diet plan wherein the participants who seemed to be heavier in weights copied that plan with a quick succession. Seven-day and 48-hour Healthy Diet Plan and drafted on umbrella, is a unique experience but easy for understanding. Athletes who exercise strenuously for more than 60 to 90 minutes every day may need to increase the amount of energy they consume, particularly from carbohydrate sources, Dr. Nabeel informed.

Guidelines for carbohydrate and protein based on grams intake per kilogram (g/kg) of body weight was also available.

The current recommendations for fat intake are for most athletes to follow similar recommendations to those given for the general community, with the preference for fats coming from olive oils, avocado, nuts and seeds. Athletes should also aim to minimize intake of high-fat foods such as biscuits, cakes, pastries, chips and fried foods, he concluded.

