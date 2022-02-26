Differently-able Lahore Qalandars’ fan support his team on stretcher

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 26th, 2022) Coming straight from hospital to support Lahore Qalandars, differently-able fan Haider remained on his stretcher to watch the whole game.

Qalandars, however, beat Islamabad United in a nail-biting finish in the second qualifier of PSL 7 and reached final. Lahore Qalandars will play the final match with Multan Sultans at Gaddafi Stadium.

Haider Ali, the fan of Lahore Qalandars, who had lost his leg six years ago in an horrible accident came to support his team on stretcher. The parents of Haider said that their son was very fond of cricket since his childhood.

The fan said Lahore Qalandars was his favorite team and Fakhar Zaman was his favorite player besides expressing joy after watching the match.

Chief Executive of Lahore Qalandar Atif Rana said he was very happy to see such a dedicated support of the team and was promised to provide Haider with medical assistance. Punjab government spokesperson Hassan Khawar also chatted with the differently-able Lahore fan Haider ali and promised to help with him his medical issues.