Differently Abled Kids Demonstrate Talent In Sports Gala

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 07, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Differently abled kids demonstrate talent in Sports Gala

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) The district administration organized a magnificent sports gala for special children in collaboration with the Special Education Department.

The gala, inaugurated by the Deputy Commissioner at the sports complex, showcased an array of events tailored to the unique abilities of these extraordinary children.

District Officer Special Education, Mian Majid, outlined the meticulous arrangements put in place for the sports gala. The Deputy Commissioner engaged with the special children, personally distributing prizes to the victors of various competitions. The event commenced with a captivating flag march by the special players who participated in the gala.

Expressing a commitment to sustaining such extracurricular activities for special children, Deputy Commissioner Capt Retd Rizwan Qadeer highlighted the significance of nurturing their talents.

Various competitions including cricket, football, and gymnastics brought together special children from the four districts of the Multan division.

Emphasizing the importance of practical training for these children, the Deputy Commissioner underscored the community's responsibility to provide them with the attention they deserve.

Meanwhile, District Officer Special Education, Mian Majid, lauded the Punjab government's directive to integrate sports into the holistic development of special children, enhancing their personalities alongside their academic education.

The festivities culminated in the distribution of gifts and prizes among the special children, acknowledging their participation and efforts in the sports gala.

