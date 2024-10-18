Difficult Batting Conditions, Missed Opportunities Cost A Lot, Says Ben Stokes
MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) England captain Ben Stokes acknowledged Pakistan's spinners for their impressive performance and said that difficult batting conditions and some missed opportunity cost his side the match.
Talking to the media on Friday, he said Pakistan's spinners bowled really well in the second match. He said: "England also dropped some crucial catches, which did not help our cause." He said that the Multan wicket was not easy for batting, especially as the game progressed.
The match, which was played on a previously used pitch, saw significant turn from the second day onwards. Stokes admitted that batting on such a surface was challenging, saying, "It was an interesting Test match. The ball started to turn a lot on the second day but that was the game.
Stokes also remarked on the importance of the toss in the match, noting that Pakistan captain Shan Masood had the luck of winning the toss twice in a row.
"The toss plays a key role sometimes and Shan has been fortunate to win it both times and added that credit to the Pakistan team as they played well."
The England captain praised his own team’s efforts, especially Ben Duckett, who excelled in the first innings, and bowlers Brydon Carse and Matthew Potts for their strong performances. "Ben Duckett was excellent in the first innings, and both Carse and Potts bowled really well," he maintained.
Looking ahead to the final match of the series in Rawalpindi, Stokes expressed optimism for another result. "Every game in this series has produced a result and we hope the same will happen in Rawalpindi."
